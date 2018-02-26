Parents concerned after officials confirm second teacher was investigated at Cummings School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegations against two different Cummings Elementary school teachers are unnerving for some parents.

"You are supposed to trust, but it's surprising to hear," a parent said.

That teacher is on administrative leave while the Memphis Police Department of Child Services and Shelby County Schools investigate.

The district telling us, "These are very serious allegations which were immediately reported to the authorities for investigation. In accordance with standard District procedures the employee in question has been placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated.”

We spoke with the teacher recently. We won't identify him, because he has not been charged.

"I'm still kind of dumbfounded about it," the parent said. "It's one of those things where, when people get mad at you they want to start rumors."

We started asking the school district about a second teacher who is also accused of sexual misconduct with students.

Parents told us he worked with the band but hasn't been at school for several months.

The district is telling us today, "We have gotten confirmation in our office an employee was terminated after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct in the fall."

This mother, who did not feel comfortable being identified, is shocked by the news. She says she's never had any problems.

All the teachers at the school are great. Like, everybody I know. They're friends, they're family. Like, everybody is great," she said.

She hopes those looking into the cases can get to the bottom of what's going on.

"This needs to be investigated thoroughly, very thoroughly," she said. "That's serious. Like, that's no joke. This is someone's life and a job that you are putting at risk."

So far, no charges have been filed.

We will keep you posted.