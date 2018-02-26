Manhunt Monday: Who killed Justin Taylor?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLDWATER, Miss. — Sherron Taylor wants answers.

Her son, 24-year-old Justin Taylor, was murdered in Coldwater, MS in 2014.

"Quite a few people saw him lying there, but nobody responded," she said.

Officers say Taylor was shot and killed just inches from his front door.

Family members say, they believe the killer was waiting on him to return home.

"Some nights I don't sleep, because I think about my son," Taylor said. "We need some closure. There is still a killer on the loose in Coldwater."

She says her son knew his killer.

She also said her son didn't have any enemies, but he loved playing dice and that's a quick way to make an enemy.

"Sooner or later, someone is going to talk. This is a small town," she said.

Taylor's family has been waiting for almost four years for an arrest.

Coldwater Police have questioned dozens of people, but none of their leads have led to anyone being charged.

Taylor's mom is holding on to faith that her son's killer will soon be behind bars.

"You will never do away with it. You have one person that you have to answer to, and that's to ally mighty God," she said.

If you know who killed 23-year-old Justin Taylor call the Coldwater Police at 662-622-7979, or the Tate County Sheriff's Department at 662-562-4434.