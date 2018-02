× Man shot in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are on the scene of a shooting at South Third and Ford Road in Southwest Memphis Monday night.

One man was shot and was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Offcs are on the scene of a shooting at South Third and Ford. One male was shot and xported in non-critical condition. No suspect info is available at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 27, 2018