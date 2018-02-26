Live at 9: School safety, MLK’s impact & the Spring Break planner

Keeping students safe

President Donald Trump, who’s recently promised to push for tightening background checks, has also said he supports arming certain teachers and other faculty inside schools.

Back here at home, Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell has announced the creation of a new School Safety Task Force following the shooting in Florida.

The impact of MLK

As Memphis and the world gets ready to mark MLK 50, the anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it’s important to not only take a look back but also a look forward to the future. Dr. Shane Stanford and Dr. Maxie Dunham with Christ Church are among the local pastors having that conversation with parishioners.

Make a Difference Monday

The bible calls on us to love thy neighbor and that’s just how our next guest is making a difference for many families all the way in Haiti. Memphian Vanisha Johnson is the founder of Apparently Haiti and the Love Thy Neighbor Project.

The Spring Break Planner: Branson

Every day this week we’re helping all you procrastinators out there plan your Spring Break. But don’t worry, it’s not too There are plenty places near, far, and everywhere in between that have room for you and lots to do like Branson, Missouri.

Just five hours from Memphis, the city has a host of new activities for 2018, including new concert cruises aboard the newly renovated “Showboat Branson Belle”. Visitors can see the new biblical drama “Samson”, hit the slopes at Snoxflex Tubing Hill at Wolfe Mountain or become a time traveler at Silver Dollar City.

Memphis Celebrates Gospel show

Traditional, contemporary, mass choirs and more. No matter what kind of gospel music you like, you’ll be able to find it at the Memphis Celebrates Gospel show. D. McGhee-Barlow, Charles Winton and Jennifer Sykes talk about the free concert on Live at 9.