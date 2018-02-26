× Grizzlies struggle without their leading scorer in loss to Boston

BOSTON, MA-Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in three quarters of work and the Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies 109-98 on Monday night.

Boston has won all three of its games coming out of the All-Star break. Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier each added 13 points.

After scoring abasket early in the second quarter, the Grizzlies went nearly eight minutes without a field goal. The Celtics rallied during Memphis’ drought, and used a 22-6 run to increase their lead to 55-30.

Boston (43-19) led by as many as 28 points in the second half.

JaMychal Green had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies. Marc Gasol added 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Memphis (18-41) has lost 10 straight games and 10 consecutive on the road. The Grizzlies are also 0-10 on the road this season against the Eastern Conference. They remain the only NBA team with a road victory against the East.

Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans sat out his second straight game with a right rib injury.

Memphis has yet to win a game this season with Evans not in the lineup (0-10).