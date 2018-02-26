× FedEx says it won’t cut ties to NRA because of boycott campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shipping giant FedEx says it’s not backing away from a discount it offers to National Rifle Association members in response to a growing online campaign to boycott FedEx.

In a company statement Monday, Memphis-based FedEx said the NRA is just one of hundreds of organizations in its marketing program whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping and the company does not plan on discontinuing the partnership.

“FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.”

The company said it strongly supports the right to own firearms subject to a background check.

Unlike the NRA, however, the company opposes civilians owning assault rifles.

“FedEx views assault rifles and large capacity magazines as an inherent potential danger to schools, workplaces, and communities when such weapons are misused. We therefore support restricting them to the military. Most important, FedEx believes urgent action is required at the local, state, and Federal level to protect schools and students from incidents such as the horrific tragedy in Florida on February 14th.”

The move to boycott FedEx over its NRA discount has grown since one of the survivors of the Florida school massacre began publicizing a campaign to boycott business that have partnerships with the gun lobby. Several companies have cut ties with the organization since the shooting.

Hey @FedEx why do you support the NRA? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 23, 2018

FedEx chairman is Fred Smith. Apparently he's a huge republican donor. #BoycottFedEx — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018

A number of groups have been circulating petitions against FedEx’s support for the NRA as the #boycottfedex hashtag trended on social media. One circulated by the site Care2 had gained 112,000 signatures by Monday afternoon.