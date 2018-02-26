× FedEx employee accused of trying to steal 14k rose gold earrings valued at nearly $40k

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A FedEx employee was taken into custody after allegedly trying to steal nearly $40,000 worth of jewelry.

Frederick Stewart was detained by security as he was trying to leave the facility on Sunday.

According to police, Stewart transferred 40 14k rose gold diamond earrings into a plastic bag and then placed it in his own bag on his way out. Security noticed the items when the personal bag was placed on the x-ray machine, police said.

Each pair were valued at nearly $1,000 a piece.

Stewart was charged with theft of property.