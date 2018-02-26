Cross County, AR family cleans debris left after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — They've loaded the forklift and are picking up the pieces.

Old yearbooks were thrown to the ground like leaves, steps away from precious keepsakes like family photos.

"Keith and Sandy lived here for years with their two kids, a boy and a girl. They built this place up nice, but it's gone now," friend Reggie Jones said.

Jones is one of Keith Thomas' former employees who came to help out.

Thomas says he and his wife weren't home when he storm hit Saturday evening around 5 p.m.

"My son called me. We just loaded up and came to see about it. We've just been cleaning up and putting things away," he said.

Thomas says he and his wife have lived in their home since 1978.

He even laid some of the bricks himself, the same one's that now litter his backyard in large slabs and were blown off the home where they raised their two children.

"That's their pile of pictures on the wall. They lost a lot of stuff that was valuable," Jones said.

Thomas and his wife were at their lake house three hours away when the storm hit.

The walls in their home ripped off the beams, insulation was thrown everywhere and large chunks of the roof was gone.

Those chunks ended up in a massive debris field outside of the home that stretched for nearly a half mile.

"There are parts of the house over there on that side. Something had to carry it over there," Jones said. "I think it was a tornado."

But the National Weather Service says the damage was caused by straight-line winds.

Officials say they plan to take a closer look, but, as of now, it was not a tornado.

Thomas says it doesn't matter, because the home is still damaged beyond repair.

"We're doing great. We weren't in it, so it's all good," he said.

He says things are replaceable, lives are not.

This actually isn't the first time Thomas' home was hit. It was damaged pretty badly in the lat 90's, but this time was much worse.

The home owners are now waiting for insurance adjusters to come visit.

After that, they plan on demolishing the home.