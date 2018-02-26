× Children, adult taken to hospital following injury crash involving MLGW truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children and an adult were rushed to the hospital after an accident at Holmes Road between Getwell and Malone roads.

The injury crash involved an MLGW truck and white four-door vehicle, WREG has learned.

While authorities have not released official information, it appears the SUV struck the truck from behind, sending the hood of the car underneath the vehicle.

Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital as another adult was taken to the Regional Medical Center’s trauma unit.