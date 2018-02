× Armed man robs Broad Avenue business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An armed robber hit a Broad Avenue business in broad daylight, police say.

Police responded to the Five In One Social Club store at 2:40 Sunday afternoon.

The owner told them a man came in the shop and asked to use the bathroom and for a cup of water.

He then pointed a gun at the owner, took cash and demanded more money.

Police said the suspect went out the front door, going west on Broad and south on Merton.