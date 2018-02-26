× Carjacking reported near South Main

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for the man accused of a carjacking near the South Main district Saturday night.

Authorities say an armed man walked up to a woman’s car on G.E. Patterson near Front Street and demanded that she open the door.

Police say the suspect jumped in and drove off. The woman wasn’t hurt.

Police haven’t released a description of the man but the victim told them that he got out of a black car before the incident.

Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH if you have any information.