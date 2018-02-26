Arkansas Police arrest two women accused of stealing from elderly by pretending to be nurses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKED TREE, Arkansas — Om a quiet street in Marked Tree, Arkansas, police say two women committed multiple crimes that landed them in jail on several charges.

"It does concern me," neighbor Bobby Simmons said.

Police say Cassandra Henry would knock on elderly people's doors posing as a home nurse.

She'd ask to use the phone and then for a glass of water.

When the elderly person wasn't looking, she would take their credit cards, identification and other items.

Authorities say Henry and Tiffany Upkins would then use the stolen cards to buy cash gift cards.

Simmons says it worries him because his 76-year-old mother-in-law lives on 11th Street, one of two places where police say incidents happened.

"I tell her if someone comes up, tell them it's best to leave," Simmons said.

Police say one of the incidents also happened on Raymond Avenue.

Henry and Upkins both have Memphis addresses.

"They come here to do whatever they want to do and dart out. That's crazy," neighbor Lonnie Myers said.

WREG looked up their backgrounds in Tennessee.

Henry's record shows she's been charged in nearly 30 incidents that date back to 1989.

Those include a number of charges of identity theft. Authorities know her by several aliases, including Beverly Ann Crockett.

Marked Tree Police say they arrested the women after two incidents, but there could be more victims.