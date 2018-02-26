Apartment flooded and burglarized when ceiling caves in during storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A South Memphis woman said her apartment was flooded with rainwater when a portion of the roof caved in during Saturday’s storm.

Coretta Carter said that same day, someone got into her apartment on the 1200 block of East McLemore and stole her clothes and some other possessions.

Asked if the crooks could have gotten in through the hole in the ceiling, Carter said, "I don’t think so, though. I don’t really know.”

She said her landlord came by Monday to clean up some of the debris from the ceiling, but said he refused to fix the hole.

“That’s how he was gonna leave it and he said I can move any m-fing where I wanna move,” said Carter, who described her landlord as a “mean thing.”

It appears Carter’s landlord has done some moving of his own since WREG couldn’t find him at his listed address, a seemingly abandoned house with an even bigger hole in its roof.

Carter said she’s up-to-date on her monthly $450 rent payments, but plans to move in light of her landlord’s inaction.

“We're just paying that right there for nothing, and then a $200 deposit for nothing. It’s for nothing!”