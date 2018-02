× TRAFFIC ALERT: Muli-vehicle wreck blocks traffic on 1-240 west

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of transportation has confirmed a multi-vehicle car wreck has delayed traffic on Interstate 240 westbound at mile marker 25.

The crash was reported at 6:42 p.m.

Traffic is estimated to be cleared by 7:45 p.m.

Westbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked.

Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.