Police searching for suspects accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects who are accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint near Valero gas station in the 1100 block of Chelsea Avenue in North Memphis.

According to the report, Police responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

They were told a woman was walking to her car when when was approached from behind by two men.

When the victim tried to open her car door, she said, one of the suspects grabbed her, pointed a black handgun at her head and demanded her property.

The second suspect grabbed the victim’s purse.

She was then told by the suspects to “turn around and walk away quietly.”

Both suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stopper at (901)-528-CASH.