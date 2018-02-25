× Police searching for missing 13-year-old

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has issued a CityWatch for a 13-year-old girl.

Police say that Zantoreya Reed was last seen by her mother in the 3000 block of Northmoor at around 10:30 Saturday night.

Reed is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is up to date with her medication.

Reed is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a red and white, long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

If you see Reed, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.