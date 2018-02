× Earle police officer killed in car crash

Earle, Ark. — An officer with the Earle Police Department was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen, Officer Kenneth Culbreath was involved in an one-vehicle accident on highway 79 in St. Francis County.

Allen wrote that Culbreath had just finished his shift when the crash occurred.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.