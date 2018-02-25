× Arkansas residents assess damage after tornado

KEISER, Ark. — Kim Cotton is devastated over the loss of the Keiser Market that was destroyed when a tornado rolled through Keiser, a tiny town of about 800 people.

“This is our second home and it’s destroyed. Everyone is going to miss this place,” Cotton said.

A good part of the Rodeway Inn in nearby Osceola is still standing, but only just.

Ninety mile per hour winds ripped off the roof around 6 p.m. Saturday.

A flying drain pipe hit Rodeway manager Terry Brown, dislocating his right shoulder.

“I guess adrenaline had me going, and I wasn’t in pain at the moment,” Brown said. “But once I sit down, the pain sets in.”

Brown said at least seven of the motel’s 25 rooms were damaged by the tornado.

Sunday morning, a massive wall of sheet rock still lay against the motel’s outer wall. Debris was strewn across the neighboring field.

Oscar Reynolds was shopping in the Osceola Walmart when he heard the first signs of danger.

“It sound like a freight train coming through. It was pretty loud,” said Reynolds.

He and other shoppers immediately took cover.

“Mostly the women were hollering when the lights went out,” he said.

Walmart itself didn’t sustain any damage.

The same can be said for most of the homes in Osceola, but winds did take down a fence and damaged part of the roof on the Systex warehouse.

The winds also took down a gas station awning and toppled road signs.

“I’m glad everyone is okay and God is good,” Brown said.