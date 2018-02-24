× Tornado watch in effect for multiple counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for multiple counties in the Mid-South according to the National Weather Service.

The counties affected are Enton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Haywood, Henry, Houston, Humphreys Lake, Lauderdale, Madison Montgomery, Obion, Shelby, Stewart, Tipton, and Weakley.

There is an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening hours across all of the Midsouth. This could case winds, hail, flash flooding and tornadoes.

The NWS says the threat of flooding will continue across all of the Midsouth although it will be greatest North and West of a line from Clarksdale Mississippi to Memphis to Paris, Tennessee.

Due to the recent rain received trees are more susceptible to falling when the strong winds begin.