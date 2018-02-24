× Tornado damage reported in Mississippi County, AR

OSCEOLA, Ark. — The National Weather Service says a possible tornado caused extensive damage in parts of Mississippi County, Arkansas Saturday evening.

The roof at the Rodeway Inn in Osceola was reportedly ripped off by high winds and there are reports of possible injuries.

In Kaiser, WREG has received reports of homes and businesses being damaged — including the First Baptist Church.

WREG’s Troy Washington is en route to the Osceola area and she’ll have more details coming up at 10 p.m. on WREG.