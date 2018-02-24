× Police say man tried to stab clerk after stealing laptop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they say tried to stab a clerk after stealing a laptop.

According to an affidavit, 72-year-old Morris Mitchell went into the Magic Wireless in the 5000 block of Winchester, took a laptop and ran out. The clerk caught him at the store’s front door, and a struggle began. Both men ended up outside of the store.

During the struggle, Mitchell pulled out a knife and tried to stab the clerk twice. After that, he stopped pursuing Mitchell, and Mitchell ran away from the store, heading westbound. Officers searched the area, found Mitchell and took him into custody.

Mitchell admitted to having the knife and stealing a laptop from the store. The clerk was able to positively identify Mitchell as his assailant. Mitchell was then transported to 201 Poplar.

Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault and theft of property $1,000 or less.