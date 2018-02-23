× Weapons, 1500 rounds of ammo found after officers learn of planned TN church attack

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A correctional facility employee was arrested this week after authorities say they received a tip he was going to attack a rural Tennessee church.

It all started in Henderson County where police received a tip about the alleged plan.

According to CBS affiliate WBBJ, Daniel Toler had three weapons in his car – an assault-style shotgun, an AR-15 and a bolt-action rifle – when he arrived at the South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton over the weekend. In addition, authorities discovered 1,500 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

It’s believed Toler planned to carry out the attack at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Huron after his shift ended Sunday evening.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail.