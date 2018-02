× Skeletal remains found in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near East Holmes Road Friday afternoon, Southaven Police said.

The remains were discovered on the east side of Swinnea Road south of East Holmes Road.

SPD requested assistance from Memphis Police for the investigation.

The cause of death is undetermined and no identity has been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.