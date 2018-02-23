Parents of teenager charged in connection to school threats says son shouldn’t be behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Desoto County, MS.--Desoto County sending a clear message to teenagers thinking about making a school threat. Two teenagers remain behind bars tonight it's been 7 days since they were arrested and charged with cyberstalking.

One family claims their son shouldn't be doing time.

"I understand you love your friends but sometimes you have to stay out of the way this is a lesson learned," said Cedric Miller.

Cedric Miller Sr says his son CJ tried to warn students about threats being made on snap chat--by spreading the word and making students aware but now he's the one behind bars and tangled into schoolhouse drama.

"His fellow classmates were in danger and he put it on IG," added Miller.

Miller Sr. says his son told him he didn't make the threat but he did report it.

"He didn't have anything to do with the threats at all," said Miller.

Last week two images popped up on social media, one mentioning alleged bullies and saying there's no turning back the other of a rifle and a message about the rise of the KKK both messages were directed at Center Hill high school.

"He was just letting them know what he saw," said Miller.

Miller says he tries to monitor what his son shares on the internet, but he stands behind his child's decision because he believes he was looking out for others.

"These kids have these phones we can't be with them 24/7," Miller said.

Since the deadly shooting in Florida--school districts have stressed that they aren't playing when it comes to safety. In a release, Desoto County told WREG they plan to seek the highest punishment possible for the threats.

"My son plays football, basketball, and he is a rapper," said Miller.

This father says his son, isn't responsible and he doesn't want to see his dreams go down the drain because of a misunderstanding.

"By him posting something he didn't do, that shouldn't be a crime my son shouldn't be incarcerated," added Miller.

We've reached out to DeSoto County to find out the reason Miller Jr. is facing the same charges as the teenager who allegedly made the threat. We are waiting to hear back, Miller Jr. will face a judge in April.