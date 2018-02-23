× Murder charges filed in Berclair double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been filed in a Berclair double shooting that claimed the lives of a young adult and teen.

Memphis police said Antonio Turner was taken into custody and booked on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder after the shooting on Macon Road in early February.

Officers said a group was walking down the street when a man riding a bike began following them. The suspect tried to talk with one of the girls when 18-year-old Nicholas Millican intervened.

The group walked to the back of a store where the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire.

Millican was pronounced dead on the scene. Another victim, Audrea Reed, was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The 17-year-old later died from her injuries.

Millican had recently graduated from Kingsbury High School and Reed was a current student. The group were reportedly getting ready to head to a pep rally when the shooting happened.

Shortly after the shooting, MPD released surveillance video of the suspect, but it’s unclear if they received a tip from that video.

WREG has learned Turner was on probation at the time for an incident just last October.