MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. — Missing teen from Mississippi County is coming home safe after being located in Washington State, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department said.

In a joint task force officials were able to locate Ashton Talley in Tacoma County, Washington.

According to officials, two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Investigators say they used social media and cell phones to locate Talley.