MAS takes in stray dogs causing fear in North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Animal Services said Friday it had captured two dogs reported by neighbors living on Davis Street in North Memphis.

Jerre Heard said she first noticed the dogs when she was walking her own dog.

“These two pitbulls came charging out of that house. My neighbor was with me. We both turned around and ran,” she said.

She and others said the two strays were coming from an abandoned home. It has no door and an open fence.

“Vicious, they’re vicious," Heard said. "[My biggest concern is] the children because if they get a hold of one of those kids and drag them up to that house, forget it."

"My experience thus far with the dogs is having aggression toward my dog," Shiryl Campbell said. "It had me worried for my dog as far as when she comes out."

Heard said she and other neighbors called police. They came out with Memphis Animal Services on Tuesday but they couldn’t capture the dogs.

“I know I’m terrorized. Every morning I think about those dogs, if they’re gone,” Heard said.

Heard finally got her wish Friday.

“They are very lucky someone called us and let us know so we could bring them here,” said Katie Pemberton with Memphis Animal Services.

Pemberton said it took two tries for their officer to capture the dogs. The second time, the officer used a trap.

She said neighbors did the right thing by reporting the issue. It will help authorities nurse the dogs back to health and find them a better home.

“Now they’ll get breakfast and dinner, they know they have a warm place to sleep, they’ll hopefully be able to get them out to an adopter or rescue group,” Pemberton said.

She said they were being treated for some health issues including heartworm, but were well-behaved and calm once they arrived at the shelter.