× Man grabs orange cone to warn drivers about a large pothole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southeast Shelby County man put an orange cone on a large pothole on Riverdale to protect drivers from damaging cars like he did.

“Bad potholes, deep potholes all over the place,” said Jimmy Cage. “I hit that big large pothole back there in the street. Messed me up!”

He said on Riverdale from Shelby to Winchester, the’s a pothole haven. He hit one of the craters. It popped his tire and cost him $200.

Cage said he notified the city, but in the meantime, he put a cone out there.

“I put a cone out there to warn people about it,” he said.

Cage said he’s seen other drivers damage their cars and even saw cops blocking it off.

He said his cone was removed, but shortly after, he believes another driver replaced it and put another one up the road.

“Maybe that will shed some light on what’s going on around the city of Memphis. I’m quite sure this isn’t the only street that’s messed up around here,” said Cage.

He told WREG this isn’t the first pothole that’s damaged his car either. In two years, he’s replaced a rim and three tires.

“A lot of people lost some money over these streets,” he said.

The city of Memphis said they will fix the pothole(s) on Riverdale by Friday night.

City crews assured WREG they’re trying to tackle the problem. Since January 12, they said they’ve filled almost 12,000.

They said to always report a pothole to make sure crews know about it. Just call 311 or report it on the Memphis 311 smartphone app.