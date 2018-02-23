× Man committed to mental health facility after allegedly setting fire to care home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire caused $30,000 damage to a residential care home in South Memphis on Thursday, and the fire department says it was intentionally set.

Crews responded to the Odessa Care Home at 690 Williams Ave. at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the blaze. But an investigation concluded the fire was set on purpose in a rear bedroom.

One male subject was detained and committed to Memphis Mental Health Institute, the fire department said.