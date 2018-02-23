Live at 9: Kirk Cameron, domestic violence legislation & comedian Tommy Davidson

Keeping victims safe

There’s a new effort in Nashville to protect domestic violence survivors and keep their abusers from ever being able to find them. Sen. Brian Kelsey and Rep. Antonio Parkinson talked about the program on Live at 9.

Defy the impossible with Dr. Venus

Dr. Venus went from being homeless and eating out of trashcans to rolling in the dough. She explains how she did it and how you too can change your life.

The benefits, dangers of being connected

It’s no secret the internet is becoming more apart of our lives. A new movie by actor and filmmaker Kirk Cameron called “Connect” pulls back the curtain to reveal not only the benefits, but also the real dangers especially for our kids.

Laughing it up with Tommy Davidson

He became a household name in the 1990s on the TV show “Living in Color” and ever since he’s been doing his thing. This weekend, Tommy Davidson taking the stage at Chuckles Comedy House for what’s sure to be a fantastic evening of non-stop laughs.

Cooking with Bounty on Broad

Mardi Gras may be over, but there’s one place in Memphis still partying. Chef Russell Casey of Bounty on Broad creates a delicious meal that’s sure to have you dreaming of Bourbon Street.