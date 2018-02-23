× Jeremiah Martin is out for the season

MEMPHIS – University of Memphis point guard Jeremiah Martin, injured during Thursday night’s American Athletic Conference victory over No. 23 Houston at FedExForum, underwent an MRI Friday and it revealed he has a broken left foot.

Martin, the league’s scoring leader at 18.9 points per game, will miss the remainder of the season. He will undergo surgery Tuesday and is expected to be out four to six months.

Tiger coach Tubby Smith revealed the diagnosis Friday. The Tigers (17-11, 8-7 American) have three regular-season games left: Sunday at UConn, followed by home games March 1 against USF and March 4 against East Carolina. The conference tournament will be played March 8-11 in Orlando.

Martin was injured late in the first half of the Houston game. He came up hobbling shortly before leaving the game at the 5:16 mark. He was escorted to the locker room by trainer Brad Anderson and did not return to the game, although he watched the Tigers’ come-from-behind victory from the bench in the second half. He left the arena with his left foot in a protective boot.

Martin had missed only one game this season, sitting out the 70-67 win at SMU with a hip injury. He returned last weekend at Tulane and led the Tigers with 22 points in a 68-63 victory.

In addition to leading the league in scoring, Martin ranked first in steals (61) and seventh in assists (3.8 average).