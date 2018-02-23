Dog shot multiple times while protecting 16-year-old ‘best friend’ from armed burglars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Wash. – A 16-year-old Washington state boy was hiding in a closet giving updates to a 911 dispatcher during a burglary at his family's home, when he heard gunshots and his dog suddenly stopped barking.

Des Moines police Cmdr. Doug Jenkins said the first 911 call came in at about 12:20 p.m. about a home in the 1400 block of South 234th Street. Police said the teen was home alone when the break-in happened.

"He heard noises and voices, ran upstairs and hid in closet," Jenkins told KCPQ.

Just visited Rex at the Vet with the teen he was defending when home burglars shot him several times yesterday in Des Moines He is sedated for pain and surgery. #Q13Fox @catchwmw pic.twitter.com/gN66T69IMe — David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) February 22, 2018

The family's 2-year-old German shepherd, Rex, ran downstairs to confront the intruders, according to Seattle television station KIRO. The thieves beat the dog, leaving him badly injured.

Even after being bloodied and hurt, Rex still had enough strength left to get back to the teen— his best friend — and protect him as the thieves proceeded into the bedrooms, including the one where the boy was hiding, the teen's aunt said in a GoFundMe page.

"As they entered the room where my nephew was hiding in the closet, Rex came out with the little strength he had left in him and threw himself at them as he knew my nephew was in danger," Susy Cadena wrote on the page.

The thieves opened fire, shooting Rex multiple times. He was struck in the neck, leg and knee, yet managed to survive, KCPQ reported.

"My nephew was protected by his eternal friend until the last bit of strength he had in him to do what his unconditional, loving instinct told him to," Cadena wrote, calling Rex a "hero dog."

The suspects were no longer in the home when officers arrived. No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

The dog is now at BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Renton. Rex's family has already paid $2,000 for the scans, X-rays and other urgent treatment to stabilize him.

Now, they need the money for the $8,000 surgery today to save his life. The bullet wound to his neck is the most serious and life-threatening injury. Click here if you'd like to help.