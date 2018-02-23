× Charges filed in deadly Shelby Drive accident involving a tractor trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been filed in a deadly East Shelby Drive accident involving a tractor trailer.

Ulysess Ackerson was charged with failure to yield right of way resulting in death and failure to yield to oncoming traffic out of private drive following the February 21 accident.

According to the police report, Ackerson was leaving XPO Logistics when he made a left turn onto East Shelby Drive heading westbound. The second trailer didn’t clear the eastbound lanes in time and was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle sustained severe damage to the front, killing the driver. That individual was not identified by police.