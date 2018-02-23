× Charges filed in deadly robbery, apartment fire in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested one person in connection to a deadly robbery and apartment fire in Parkway Village.

Officers were responding to a robbery call at the Clearbrook Village apartments in the 3500 block of Tall Oaks Circle when they heard multiple gunshots as an apartment unit went up in flames.

It was the same unit from which witnesses said they saw a man exiting through a window.

That’s when police said they saw Aareon Berryman running from the building. Once apprehended, officers found two guns, an extra loaded magazine and a bag containing two jars of marijuana, several prescription pill bottles and charcoal lighter fluid on the defendant.

When asked about the occupants, Berryman stated he left them inside the apartment. Police said he also confessed to killing both victims, identified as Brandon and Regina Allen, taking their property and then setting the unit on fire.

The Allens’ deaths have been ruled a homicide by the Shelby County medical examiner.

Berryman was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated arson and possession of drugs.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, ammo inside the apartment exploded in the fire.