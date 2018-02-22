× Sheriff: Tate County student arrested for posting threats towards school on social media

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — The Tate County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 16-year-old was arrested on accusations that he posted a Snapchat video that was threatening towards Strayhorn schools.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a student told the assistant principal about the post Thursday morning, and it was immediately reported to a deputy who was already on campus.

An investigation revealed a 16-year-old sent the Snapchat video to 15 people.

The video showed the teenager holding two shotguns and making threatening statements towards the elementary and high school.

The suspect was taken into custody and is in the Desoto County juvenile facility.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.