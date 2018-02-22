× SCS: Elementary school teacher under investigation after sexual allegation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after WREG received a tip that a Cummings Elementary teacher sexually molested students at school and at home, school officials responded that the teacher is on leave pending an investigation.

We reached out to Shelby County Schools and received this response 24 hours later:

“These are very serious allegations, which were immediately reported to the authorities for investigation. In accordance with standard District procedures, the employee in question has been placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated.”

Cummings Elementary is a K-8 Optional school in South Memphis.