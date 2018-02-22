Police searching for suspect in business robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a business in the 3600 block of Macon Road.

According to the report, officers responded to the scene Wednesday around 4 a.m.

They saw the glass on the front door had been smashed upon arrival.

The security video shows a black male use a hammer to smash the front door before entering the business.

The suspect took property and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.