× Police charge alleged cameraman in child rape case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year old man has been charged with especially aggravated child exploitation after Memphis Police say he recorded video of another man raping a 9-month-old girl.

Daireus Jumare Ice, also known as “River,” was identified during a police investigation of another man, Isiah Hayes.

Hayes, also known as “Zay,” was arrested last week and is accused of performing sex acts on the infant girl while being video recorded in October 2016. He faces charges of aggravated rape and especially aggravated child exploitation.

The child’s mother found the video and notified authorities. She reportedly identified Hayes using social media.

Hayes then identified Ice in a statement to police as the person recording the incident.

Ice had been wanted since the Memphis Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Ice this month.