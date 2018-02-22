× Pair accused of kidnapping, robbing two East Memphis homeowners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are behind bars and a third is still at large after allegedly kidnapping and robbing two East Memphis homeowners.

The incident happened Tuesday on Central Avenue.

The pair told police a friend, Melissa Blevins, knocked on their door and when the woman answered a man forced his way inside. The suspect hit the woman in the head with a gun and told her to sit as a second armed individual entered the home.

Police said the suspects then pulled the man from his room and made both victims watch as they rummaged through their things, taking prescription pills, a Xbox, cellphone and two handguns. Once they got what they wanted, the homeowners were forced into a bathroom at gunpoint.

Unfortunately for the suspects the phones had GPS capabilities. Police were able to track the devices to the 1100 block of Chicago where they said they located Blevins and one of the suspects, Darren Smith, with the victim’s empty prescription bottle.

Both victims confirmed Smith was one of the men who robbed them at gunpoint.

But the story doesn’t end there, police said.

While at the Regional Medical Center being treated for an undisclosed reason, authorities said they were trying to get Smith’s fingerprint when he suddenly became “irate”. He initially refused to cooperate.

After they obtained what they needed, Smith reportedly spit in an officer’s face.

He was treated and then taken to 201 Poplar where he was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping, employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony and aggravated assault.

Blevins was charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

The third suspect has not been identified.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.