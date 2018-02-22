× Neighbor stops burglars trying to break into cop’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say two burglars were busted this week after an observant neighbor helped scare them away.

The woman who didn’t want to be identified said Tuesday morning she noticed two young men trying to break into the house across from hers on Rosewind Circle. She said the owner of the Hickory Hill home is not only her best friend but a Memphis police officer.

” I called him right away and told him to come home someone was just trying to break into his house and then I woke my husband. I didn’t have to call 911 — he is 911,” she said.

She also went outside and asked the pair what they were doing. She said they took off running, but not before she got a good look at what they were wearing.

“They threw gloves down and they had a backpack,” she said.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and arrested two men matching their descriptions.

Devontay Allen and Patarius Jones have both been charged with attempted aggravated burglary and evading arrest.

They are both out on bond but will be back in court next week.