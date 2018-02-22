× MPD: FedEx package handler stole $39k worth of jewelry from shipments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A package handler at FedEx is now behind bars after being accused of stealing more than $39,000 worth of jewelry from shipments.

Authorities said Nkosi Lacy pilfered accessories on more than 24 occasions between January 2017 and February 2018. In all, they believe the 28-year-old swiped roughly $39,091.

When confronted with witness statements and video surveillance footage, Lucy reportedly admitted to the thefts.

He was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of theft of property.

It’s unclear if any of the stolen merchandise was recovered.