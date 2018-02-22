× Manhunt underway for suspect accused of stealing car, ramming Desoto deputy’s cruiser

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Law enforcement officers are actively searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a car and then ramming a deputy’s cruiser while running from authorities.

It all started Thursday morning after a Desoto County deputy spotted a car that was reported stolen. The driver reportedly tried to get away and rammed a deputy’s car in the process.

The suspect then jumped from the car and ran into a nearby wood at Stateline Road and Germantown Road.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.