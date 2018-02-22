× Man wanted in Missouri captured working at Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted in Missouri for 16 separate sex crimes was arrested at a Memphis business Thursday.

U.S. Marshals say Christopher Lawrence, 34, was wanted in St. Charles County, Missouri, outside St. Louis.

He is charged with one count of first-degree child molestation, two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, five counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, six counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of second-degree rape.

Lawrence was working at a business in the 4800 block of Poplar Avenue and was tracked to that location before he was taken into custody, Marshals said.

He is in the Shelby County jail awaiting extradition.