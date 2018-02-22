Local women learn how to protect themselves without using guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In this room, women of all ages are learning how to protect themselves by using their bodies.

With three small kids at home Melanie Vandevender wanted to keep her family safe without a gun.

'It does give you kind of an empowerment and some confidence knowing that I have some knowledge," she said.

But these moves take practice to master.

"Just like anything, the more you keep doing it then you'll retain it. It'll become muscle memory, so you don't have to think about it all the time," Chad Chilcutt, owner of Chilcutt's Memphis Mixed Martial Arts, said.

For those who feel more comfortable with a weapon, the internet offers dozens of inexpensive tools that promise to help ward off an attacker.

We gave the women some top pics - a pocket knife, tactical pen, tactical flashlight, pepper spray and a stun gun. We asked them to carry it around for a week so that we could find out how easy it would be for them to use it if they had to.

"Oh, I've never owned a knife before, so it'll be interesting for me to have this," Willyn Jenkins said.

The women had some concerns right away.

"I really don't want my children to get a hold of it. They're small, and they're curious. They would grab stuff, and they know how to turn things on," Jenkins said.

Some drawbacks are that none of the weapons will work unless you're close to your attacker.

You still need some sort of training to use it, and the stun gun has to be charged.

"If you're messing with the flashlight too much, you're going to drain the battery," she said.

A week later, we check in.

Could the women actually see themselves using any of the devices? Or would they rather rely on the skills they've already learned?

We start with the pocket knife that is small, inconspicuous and is less than $7.

"Knowing that I had a weapon made a difference," Jenkins said.

With a job that has her working late night, she liked knowing that she had it. But she admits, she's need practice to feel comfortable using it.

"You have to be able to take it out of the pocket and open it for it to be useful to you," she said.

Next is the tactical pen, a working pen with a potentially deadly aluminum point. It is about $25.

"This end is super strong, so if I have to jab somebody they're going to feel it," Stephanie Peterson.

One perk is being able to carry it places you couldn't take a knife or gun.

"I think it was pretty convenient that I could clip it on. If I needed to get to it, I could get to it fast. I didn't need to dig in my purse or something, so I liked it," she said.

But she didn't feel like she could rely on it to save her life.

With a high-powered beam, the tactical flashlight is bright enough to temporarily blind your attacker.

"You know what? I liked it, It's a bright light. It's got the sharp edges if I need to get someone from me. I kept it in the pocket of my coat," Melanie Reininger said.

What's the verdict on this one?

"I would use it. I have a lot of kids, so it's not something I worry that my kids are going to hurt themselves with. If I needed to use it in real life, it's not something I worry that someone bigger than me is going to overpower and use against me," she said.

Pepper spray cost about $20. But again, it's not the best choice to have around curious kids, and it's not always practical.

"If you're in an enclosed space or a room, you're going to get it in your eyes. You're going to feel the effects as well," Reininger said.

And finally, the stun gun.

We paid more than $100 for it. Now one sales for less than $25.

But Vandevender found it to be bulky and inconvenient.

She even tried it out for herself while wearing a thick coat and said it didn't work.

Another complaint is "you have to hold it for five seconds, that's a long time."

Overall, the women felt with the right training some of the tools could potentially be life-saving.

But in this day and age, street smarts and awareness seem to win.