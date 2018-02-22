Live at 9: Jim Lauderdale, history at the Brooks & poverty in Memphis

Memphis: The poorest area in America

A disturbing new statistics put Memphis at the top of a troubling list. The Bluff City has reclaimed its position as the poorest metro area in America. Particularly heart-wrench, the study says a whopping 44 percent of children in Memphis live in poverty.

Dr. Elena Delavega, a professor at the University of Memphis, recently revealed the results of her research to city council members and now she’s talking to WREG’s Marybeth Conley and Alex Coleman about them.

History on display at the Brooks Museum

This year, Memphis and the world marks 50 years since the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy lives on in a new exhibit at the Brooks Museum of Art. It highlights Dr. King, the Civil Rights Movement and the images captured of the time by Ernest C. Withers.

Curator Marina Pacini shows WREG around the exhibit along with another that features fashion from Africa.

Author Chat: Dr. Janis Ellis

A new book tells a Mid-South woman’s true story of racism and sexism in America. “From Liberty to Magnolia” by Dr. Janis Ellis takes a hard look at the “American dream,” but is also full of hope of where our country can go from here.

Music icon Jim Lauderdale

A Grammy award winner with nearly 30 albums to his name, Jim Lauderdale is something of a music icon. In addition to his solo work, he has written numerous hits for everybody from George Strait, George Jones, Patty Loveless and the Dixie Chicks.

He’s in Memphis for one night only to support his latest album “London Southern.”