Girl attacked by unknown women inside Ridgeway High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women entered the Ridgeway High School cafeteria Thursday morning, attacked a female student, then drove away, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says.

Security cameras caught the two unidentified women pull up in the parking lot in a dark car.

Deputies don’t know their identities or ages, but say it doesn’t appear they attend the school.

The women went to the cafeteria, walked up to a student and asked her name.

Before the student could answer, they beat her in the shoulder and head, sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrell said. They left about 10 or 15 seconds later.

The student does not appear to have any serious injuries. Her father said she would be taken to a doctor.