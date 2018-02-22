× Flooding hits the Mid-South

In the last couple of days, some places in the Mid-South have received over 4 inches of rain.

Our WREG weather experts say the Mid-South is primed to get an additional 5 inches in the next few days.

WREG reached out to you, our viewers, to send in what you’ve been seeing.

Tommy Jones sent in this video of Holly Springs Road east of the Coldwater River. A better perspective of the flooding shows a large part of Holly springs Road covered.

Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed the road.

Southern Avenue and Josephine Street viaduct in Memphis was flooded early Thursday morning.

Veiwer Lisa Lyon shared the flooding happening in Ashland, Mississippi.

In Trumann, Arkansas Cindy Long says the even though her part of the road is flooded this time, but that she's seen it worse.