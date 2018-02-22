× Durham School Services launches new website for complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned Durham School Services has launched a new website for parents, school systems and concerned citizens to file complaints.

BusReport.com went live recently and Durham said it allows the company to better log, track and investigate complaints.

After clicking on the “Complaints” tab, users select their state and describe their complaint. There’s also an option to upload supporting documents.

The website comes in response to changes made since that deadly Chattanooga crash in 2016 and a new Tennessee law requiring greater oversight from school districts.

News Channel 3 recently uncovered a federal investigation of Durham where the company was cited for multiple violations.

Investigators also recommended Durham develop a centralized complaint system.

In addition to filing a complaint or compliment online, parents can also call 1-833-BUS REPORT.