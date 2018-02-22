Arkansas radio station removes ‘babe’ from bracket’s name

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas radio show says it’ll no longer call a promotion where listeners rate 16 local female television personalities in a tournament-like contest a “Babe Bracket” after facing growing criticism.

The hosts of Little Rock radio station KABZ’s “The Show With No Name” announced on the show’s website Wednesday that the 21-year-old promotion will be called “The Bracket With No Name.”

“The goal of this event has always been to let Buzz listeners get to know local TV journalists and celebrities better and allow the contestants to have an open forum to show their personality, share what they are passionate about and talk to members of our great community,” KABZ posted. “It is of the utmost importance to hosts Tommy Smith, David Bazzel, Roger Scott and RJ Hawk that the women who are part of the event are treated with respect and celebrated for all of the things that make them so popular with our listeners and their viewers.”

It also notes the change was intended to “better reflect the nature of the segment.”

The change came days after female journalists in Arkansas and around the country used the hashtag #morethanababe on Twitter to protest the bracket.

The statement said the bracket’s winner will receive a spa package and a $500 donation will be made to the charity of her choice.

I have a BS in Meteorology from Texas A&M University. I'm an AM meteorologist for THV11. I'm an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. I'm trilingual: English, Spanish, French. I've hiked the highest peak in TX, I've hiked a glacier. #morethanababe #STEMAdvocate #DogMom pic.twitter.com/bsy0QzWFTh — Mariel Ruiz (@marielruizwx) February 15, 2018

I'm a 25-year-old morning news producer in Orlando. I give up my sleep and go to work at 11:00 PM to help others wake up and plan their day. Also, I regularly help my male co-producers with sports writing because they say I "understand it better." #morethanababe 👸💪🏻 — Allie McKinley (@alliemckinley) February 15, 2018

Why is #morethanababe trending? It’s a movement of solidarity, standing with fellow meteorologists and journalists in Arkansas where a local radio station is refusing to stop their annual “babe bracket”, ranking these women solely based on looks. — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) February 15, 2018

I’m a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist & always let my geek flag fly. If I could, I’d come to work every day in a nerdy t-shirt. I’d rather teach weather to a room of eager-to-learn 12 year olds then respond to a single message about how I look in a dress. I’m #morethanababe. pic.twitter.com/0z5yRjomJK — Melissa Nord (@MelissaNordWx) February 15, 2018

What viewers see is the presentation, the clothes, the hair….what they don't see is the hard work that it took to get here, the science, the math behind it all. These are the equations that we learned and use to become METEOROLOGISTS, not just a weather girl! #morethanababe pic.twitter.com/LP8ilw1aGs — Colleen Mehlberg (@colleenmWX) February 15, 2018