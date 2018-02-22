Arkansas Governor files paperwork to run for second term

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he filed the paperwork for re-election Thursday afternoon.

In statement Gov. Hutchinson said:

I am delighted to run for a second term as your Governor. When I became your Governor I promised a new day in Arkansas. We have made tremendous strides in the last three years by lowering income taxes, creating a business-friendly environment, reforming our state

government to become smaller and more efficient and implemented computer coding into every Arkansas high school. I have fulfilled my promises that I made when you first elected me but there is much more to be done and new goals to be set. Today I ask for your vote to build upon conservative principles for four more years.